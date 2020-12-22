Kroger Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine nationwide

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Kroger Health announced it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide across its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics.

“Kroger Health is a COVID-19 response leader that has provided our patients, associates, and other businesses with diagnostic testing tools and supporting resources since the onset of this public health crisis,” said Colleen Lindholz, Kroger Health’s president.

Kroger Health will begin to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Anchorage and Juneau this week to health care workers in partnership with the state of Alaska, a press release states. The organization is focusing first on priority populations as defined by the federal and state governments.

“Kroger Health is also engaged in vaccination efforts for prioritized populations in several other geographies,” the release states.

Kroger Health will subsequently hire nearly 1,000 health care professionals to administer the vaccine.