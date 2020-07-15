Kroger to require masks in all stores in response to COVID-19 spike

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Starting Wednesday, July 22, customers will be required to wear masks while shopping in all Kroger locations as a result of the wave of positive cases of COVID-19 in the country.

A press release from the supply chain stated the company is adding the mandate and said having customers wear masks while shopping is a precaution that is needed to protect associates and customers alike.

Small children will be exempt from this mandate. The company is also recommending alternative options like face shields or coverings for customers that cannot wear a mask for medical reasons. Those unable to do so are encouraged to use Kroger’s e-commerce services like pickup or delivery.

