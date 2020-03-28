Closings
LaSalle County reports first COVID-19 death, four confirmed cases

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died from COVID-19 in LaSalle County.

Saturday the Lasalle County Health Department identified an 80-year-old male as the first novel coronavirus-related death. The county also reported it now has four confirmed cases.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of our LaSalle County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences.”

LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes

