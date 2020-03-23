LaSalle County sees additional COVID-19 case, two total in the county

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The LaSalle County Health Department (LCHD) confirmed on Sunday a second case of COVID-19. This time a male in his 40’s with no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case.

LCHD said he’s recovering at home in isolation.

LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes said, “We want to remind LaSalle County residents that both confirmed cases are considered to be community-acquired, which makes it clear that community spread of the virus is present throughout the county. We continue to work with our local and state partners in a collaborative response effort to COVID-19. The LaSalle County Health Department remains dedicated to protecting the health and safety of our residents and doing what we can to prevent further spread of the virus.”

LCHD expects to see additional cases and homeowners need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The first case was reported on March 19. The female, in her teens, has no history of travel or a connection to a known COVID-19 case.

“Be assured the LaSalle County Health Department is following all of the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and taking all the necessary precautions with this case,” said Kerestes. “Our staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient. We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.”

You are encouraged to be vigilant and continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of illness. Remember the three C’s — clean, cover, contain.

Clean

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Clean and disinfect frequently

Cover

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If no tissue is available, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands

Contain