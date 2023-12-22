SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The JN.1 omicron variant of the COVID virus is now the predominant strain being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the agency’s modeling showed on Friday.

Nationwide, 44.1% of COVID cases are this strain.

In Region 5, the five-state region including Illinois and its neighbors Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, the JN.1 variant represents 35% of cases.

The data is revealed in the CDC’s Nowcast estimates, which is based on data of variant lineages for the two weeks preceding Friday, Dec. 23.

The JN.1 variant was first detected in the United States in September. By the end of October, it was only seen in 0.1% of cases.

The most recent weighted estimate of the JN.1 virus strain showed on Nov. 25 that it represented 7.5% of cases nationwide.

The CDC’s information sheet on the variant said its rapid spread suggests it is either more transmissible or better at evading immune systems. But, the CDC adds, there is no evidence that this variant is of a greater risk to public health than other circulating variants.

The CDC said that, “The types of symptoms and how severe they are usually depend more on a person’s immunity and overall health rather than which variant causes the infection.”

The CDC also said that lab data suggests that serum from people who received the 2023 vaccine does block JN.1 viruses from entering cells.

In terms of the virus lineage, JN.1 represents a change in a single spike protein from the BA.2.86 variant, which now represents only 2% of cases in the U.S.

The CDC relies on the Nowcast estimates, which are model-based projections, to forecast variant proportions before the weighted estimates are available for a given two-week period.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) Seasonal Respiratory Dashboard, the state is at level 6, which is a moderate alert level.

COVID represents 3.84% of hospital admissions.

In the past three weeks, the IDPH said that the Peoria area has had 11 outbreaks of COVID and three outbreaks of flu.

Hospital visits for Broad Acute Respiratory Illness are trending down in the Peoria area since its Nov. 25 peak of 24%. As of Dec. 16, respiratory illnesses account for 15.7% of hospital visits. This is below the state level, which is 18.2%.