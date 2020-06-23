Lawsuit: Chicago Police using virus to deny suspects’ rights

A Chicago police officer stands alone on La Salle Street Wednesday, June 17, 2020, as he waits for protesters to continue their march calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to enact an ordinance for an all-elected Civilian Police Accountability Council, CPAC. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit contends that the Chicago Police Department is using the coronavirus pandemic and recent protests as “cover” to deny criminal suspects their legal right to speak with their attorneys.

The lawsuit filed by the Cook County Public Defender’s Office and others contends that the department often refuses to tell attorneys where their clients are being held. It says the department violates a state law that requires police departments to allow suspects to contact their attorneys within an hour of being taken into custody.

The police department did not immediately return a call for comment.

