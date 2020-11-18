Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum closing to public Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum campus will close to the public as of Friday, Nov. 20.

The ALPLM’s three buildings, the library, museum and historic Union Station, will be closed for at least a month.

The museum’s annual display of its copy of the Gettysburg Address will be postponed until sometime next year. On Thursday, the speech’s anniversary, we will launch a virtual exhibit to celebrate the speech and help people understand why it holds a special place in American history.

While members of the public will not be able to visit, the staff will continue working to protect Lincoln documents and artifacts, maintain museum exhibits, conduct research and plan future programming, a press release states.

“As coronavirus surges again, public health has to be the top priority,” said Melissa Coultas, ALPLM acting director. “We look forward to the day when we can safely welcome guests again.”

Anyone who has bought tickets to the museum or to upcoming events will automatically receive a refund.