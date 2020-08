MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) -- McLean County Health Department officials reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 636.

Officials said 120 individuals are isolating at home while one is hospitalized. They said 500 individuals were released from isolation and are considered recovered. They said the cumulative positivity rate is 2.2% while the rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.1% through Friday.