Gov. Pritzker addresses Phase 4 of “Restore Illinois” reopening plan

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave his update on the state moving to Phase 4 of his “Restore Illinois” reopening plan, which begins on Friday, June 26.
The address will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the James R. Thompson Center.
