Pritzker discusses COVID-19 response, announces new mitigation measures in bars and restaurants

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke at the Will County Health Department Tuesday afternoon to issue a new mandate for restaurants and bars and address rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Staring Wednesday, Aug. 26, all restaurant and bar patrons must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when interacting with waiters and other employees. Pritzker said customers must follow this rule when food and beverages are brought to the table, when orders are placed, and when picking up carry-out orders.

“Illinois has had a mask mandate since May 1 of this year,” Pritzker said. “In most establishments, people are adhering to it’s important that we treat hospitality employees just as you would in any retail store or establishment.”

Pritzker also said Illinois bar and restaurant owners want to stay open for business and the state does as well.

“This new requirement will help keep people safe while moving the economy forward and frankly that’s a goal that we all believe in,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said updated signage is now available to the public on the Department of Commerce and Economic Development web page. That site is www.dceocovid19resources.com.

