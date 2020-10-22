WATCH: Pritzker gives COVID-19 update in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker issued tighter capacity limits for Region 1, the Northwestern Illinois area containing Rockford and Freeport.

No indoor service will be allowed at bars and restaurants and outdoor tables will be limited up to six people and must be six feet apart. Outdoor meetings have also been limited to 10 people.

Fitness centers will have the same restrictions for the moment.

