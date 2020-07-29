Pritzker addresses COVID impact on local sports, imposes new guidelines

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state will implement new guidelines and restrictions to sports at both the recreational and school level.

Pritzker specifically addressed how local sports are being handled amidst concerns about the spread of COVID-19. He said the new restrictions are the best move forward to ensure safety for athletes of all ages.

The new guidelines have three levels of risk, and based on those risk levels, certain sports will have greater restrictions than others. With the guidelines, lower-risk sports like baseball and softball can be played with minimal restrictions, so long as athletes and guests keep six-feet away from others.

Sports with higher-risk status like football and hockey are restricted to no-contact practices and training.

He mentioned that the Illinois High School Association is meeting now to discuss how they plan to move forward with the sports season.

Pritzker said a list of guidelines for sports based on the risk of the spread is available, shown below:

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

