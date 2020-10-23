Pritzker discusses COVID-19 restrictions, mitigation efforts in daily update

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The press conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th floor of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
Latest Headlines
- 33rd Stuff-A-Bus kicks off to support Peoria Friendship House as the need for food and support grows in the community
- You can now de-stress at Gone Mad Rage Room in Peoria’s Warehouse District
- COVID-19 vaccine trial from AstraZeneca, Oxford approved to resume in US
- Congressman Darin LaHood shows support for Goodwill veterans event
- McDonald’s fan creates live map to track every broken ice cream machine in America