Tri-County COVID-19 update in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders gave an update on how Central Illinois is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference took place at the Peoria City/County Health Department located at 2116 N. Sheridan Road.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public released guidelines on small gatherings like Halloween.

Peoria County leaders said the safest way to celebrate this Halloween Is to stay home.

For some trick or treaters, filling Halloween buckets to the brim with candy is the best part.

Peoria County Health Department Director Monica Hendrickson said if you do go out, take the appropriate safety measures.

For those passing out candy, Hendrickson suggested setting up a table outside instead of allowing people to knock on your door, and said those receiving treats should wear a mask, even under their costume.

Health leaders said if everyone does not follow the rules, Halloween could be a superspreader event, meaning the virus would be passed on excessively.

