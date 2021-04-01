Livingston County closing COVID-19 testing site

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials with the Livingston County Health Department announced that they will be closing their COVID-19 testing site Thursday, April 1.

In a press release, health officials said that their drive-thru testing site will no longer be in operation starting Saturday, April 3 due to a decrease in the number of tests.

The testing site was a collaborative effort between Livingston County Health Department and OSF HealthCare Saint James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center.

Although case numbers are decreasing in the county, health officials said they will reopen the testing site if the numbers increase.

Livingston County residents can still get tested at local pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS by appointment.