Local counties no longer at state COVID-19 warning level

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — As of Friday, Sept. 18, McLean County, Stark County, and Tazewell County have fallen off the state’s radar for high levels of COVID-19.

A county reaches the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning:

New cases per 100,000 people — If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

Number of deaths — This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Weekly test positivity — This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

ICU availability — If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

Weekly emergency department visits — This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Weekly hospital admissions — A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Tests performed — This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

Clusters — This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

Health officials said some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with:

College parties

Weddings

Large gatherings

Bars and Clubs

Long-term care facilities and other congregate settings

Travel to neighboring states

Spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home

Counties currently reported at the warning level include:

Bond

Bureau

Cass

Clinton

Coles

Crawford

Cumberland

DeWitt

Edwards

Effingham

Greene

Jasper

Jo Daviess

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Rock Island

St. Clair

Shelby

Washington

Wayne

Williamson

Wabash

Union

