CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Local hospital workers said the seeming fallback of the Omicron variant is taking a load off of their shoulders.

Health experts said doctors, nurses, medical officers, and staff members are starting to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

They said the apparent retreat of Omicron is leading to fewer COVID-19 cases and even fewer hospitalizations in the area.

Dr. John Wieland, Chief Medical Officer at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, said the hospital had probably 20 times more COVID patients during the virus’ peak compared to now.

“We are at the point now where we feel fairly comfortable about having resources available in a greater amount for other patients that may have been forced to delay some aspects of their medical and or surgical care during the latest surge.”

Wieldan said some previous delays with elective surgeries had been on the part of, both, the hospital trying to juggle care and the patients who may have been fearful of contracting the virus in the hospital setting.

However, he said now resources aren’t as stretched and staff members aren’t as fatigued as before, but will still remain vigilant.

Bob Anderson, president of OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, similarly said COVID patients are now occupying about only 2% of patient beds. He said the drop in COVID patients allows for more timely care for patients in the area and coming in throughout the region.

“Some of the biggest areas of relief have been in those border numbers and our abilities to bring patients in a timely fashion,” Anderson said. “It’s really stressful when we know that we have people that need care that we’re not able to bring in as quickly as we would like to, so having that ability is good.”

He said staffing shortages are still challenging, but said he’s happy their caseload is more closely aligned to their staff as a way to give them more of a break.

Dr. Samer Sader, Chief Medical Officer with UnityPoint Health in the Peoria region, said it’s a similar story with their hospitals. He said across their hospitals, they’re seeing COVID patients in the single digits.

Sader said fewer COVID patients allow for more opportunities to deliver prompt care to all those walking through their doors. Sader and Anderson also said as the state loosens its restrictions on masking, that’s not the case in hospital settings.

“We have a lot of vulnerable people, so we’re still going to be masking in the hospital setting or in clinics where we should assume that the person there is potentially at risk,” Sader said.

He also said he hopes the most recent surge is the last.

“Right now we have no variants of interest that appear to be causing any surges anywhere else right now,” Sader said. “There was a sub-variant of omicron that people think is more infectious, it just hasn’t panned out to be a significant issue right now.”

All three health leaders said they have the resources to pivot in case another surge does emerge.