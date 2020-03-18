Hy-Vee changes its store hours

Breaking News
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hy-Vee stores located at both Sheridan Village and Grand Prairie will be changing its store hours Wednesday.

The new store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hy-Vee plan to use the extra time to help sanitize the store and restock items.

Hy-Vee will also a Reserved hour of shopping for those considered high risk. The Reserved hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and will be for those over the age of 60, expecting mothers, and those with underlying health conditions.

Hy-Vee CEO and President Randy Edeker said he hopes the reserved hours will help customers feel more secure.

“We know that our customers are facing some very challenging times right now, and we want to do all we can to help them,” Edeker said. “We hope this new reserved shopping hour helps our customers feel a bit more secure while we work together as a community to help keep everyone healthy and safe.”

Hy-Vee also hopes the shorter hours will give employees more time to take care of their families.

