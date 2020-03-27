Local Nursing home is helping residents stay connected with their families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local nursing home is helping its residents stay in touch with their families.

Generations at Peoria started to find ways to help its residents stay in touch with their families after federal guidelines restricted visitors due to the spread of COVID-19.

Generations at Peoria is offering members of their community IPads to make facetime and skype calls so they can see their loved ones.

While no visitors are allowed into the building they can direct visitors to the appropriate window to give family members a chance to see their loved ones without putting them at risk.

Becky Hubbard is an administrator at Generations at Peoria they are doing everything they can to help their residents.

“We are doing everything that we are able to right now to provide them with the best quality of care and the best quality of life through this Pandemic,” Hubbard said.

More information on Generations at Peoria can be found on their website.