Mandatory mask-wearing returns to Bloomington city hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington announced that mandatory mask-wearing will return to city hall.

According to a press release, all city of Bloomington employees will return to wearing masks while at work.

City Manager Tim Gleason said the change will not affect occupancy numbers in city buildings.

“The only change is the return of masks when employees are moving through hallways and to other buildings,” Gleason said. “when people are in their own workspaces, they can remove their masks.”

Anyone visiting city buildings will also be required to wear masks.