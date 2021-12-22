McLean County announces 300th COVID-19 death, more than 900 new cases in a week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 121 new cases since yesterday Dec. 21, and 915 new cases since last Wednesday, Dec. 15, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 27,990.

There have been 300 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

At this time, 1,137 individuals are isolated at home, and 26,522 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 31 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 45.

More than 672,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.2%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 6.6% through Dec. 21.