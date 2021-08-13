McLean County announces 68 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 19,383.

At this time, 308 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 18,824 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 404,200 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.7% through Aug. 12.

Nine McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. The total number of patients reported to be hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 18.

There have been 242 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

According to the CDC Data Tracker CDC COVID Data Tracker McLean County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the 7-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (166.16 per 100,000) of COVID-19 (data as of Wednesday, August 11).

The McLean County Health Department recommends that the public follow the CDC guidance for masking in public indoor settings to help control the spread of the virus.