McLean County announces 77 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 1, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases in the county to 15,622.

At this time, 467 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,917 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 277,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.3% through March 31.

Currently, 31 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Due to a technical issue with our reporting system, the percentage of ICU beds in use and total beds in use at McLean County hospitals, and the number of patients hospitalized at McLean County hospitals were unavailable at the time of this report.

There have been 207 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.