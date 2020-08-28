McLean County approaching warning level with increasing cases, positivity rate

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday’s McLean County COVID-19 update reported 80 new cases and showed increasing signs that the county may hit the warning level soon.

The age breakdowns for the new cases:

<1 — 1

10-17 — 1

18-19 — 15

20s — 48

30s — 5

40s – 3

50s — 4

70s — 3

With the 80 new positive cases, the county is reporting a total of 1,372 cases with 16 deaths.

526 people are self-isolating at home and three people are currently hospitalized. 827 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 43,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 3.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.6% through Thursday.

Friday marks the ninth day in a row where people in their 20s made up the largest number of new cases in the county. Over 80 percent of the new cases came from people under 30.

The county’s 7-day rolling positivity rate has been above 8% since Wednesday, but it is not confirmed whether the county has hit the state warning level yet.

The case rate per 100,000 people has risen every week since the month began.

The county had nearly 250 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Monday.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected