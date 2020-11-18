McLean County authorities request public stop testing at multiple sites on same day, citing results could be skewed

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Laboratories of Pekin has opened a COVID-19 testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. However, after learning people are testing at multiple sites on the same day, local authorities are requesting people only test at one site per day.
“Reditus Laboratories processes tests from multiple sites and has learned that there are some people that test at more than one site per day. This must end. Not only does it have the potential to skew the data, it takes resources away from others and causes longer lines. If you know someone that does this please ask them to stop,” a Facebook post from McLean County Emergency Management states.
The testing center is located on the McLean County Fair Grounds and offers free COVID testing daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Due to the high volume of people being tested, appointments are recommended and can be made here.
