McLean County Board initiates Emergency Operations Center

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Mclean County board is taking steps to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The McLean county board has formally initiated McLean County’s Emergancy Operations center.

Director of McLean County’s Emergency Management Agency Bob Clark said the emergency operations center will operate virtually to protect the health of its participants while providing needed emergency management.

McLean County Board Chairman John D. McIntyre also signed a declaration of an Emergency Proclamation of a Disaster in McLean County, Illinois. The Emergency Proclamation will remain in effect for seven days, the board will meet to consider extending it before it expires.

There are currently four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County.

