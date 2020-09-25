McLean County continues to see falling positivity rate

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday’s McLean County COVID-19 update reported 19 new cases of the virus, an increase of new cases compared to Thursday’s update, but the positivity rate is still dropping and fewer people are isolating at home.

The update follows a trend in the last few days in which the county’s overall exposure to the virus has fallen significantly compared to where it was just a few weeks earlier.

The age breakdowns for the new cases reported between Friday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 25:

<1 — 0

1-17 — 16

18-19 — 9

20s — 40

30s — 21

40s — 26

50s — 21

60s — 12

70s — 4

80s — 3

90s — 0

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is 3,227 with 22 deaths.

202 people are isolating at home with 10 people hospitalized, two of whom are in Intensive Care. 2,993 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 69,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.3% through Thursday.

“Stay strong. Stay safe. Stay vigilant,” Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said. “Now is an opportunity for us as a community to continue in a positive trajectory and not lose any progress we have made over the last three weeks.”

