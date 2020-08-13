McLean County COVID-19 update: 20 new cases

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials from the McLean County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county sits at 670 with 15 deaths.

572 county residents were released from isolation and have recovered.

82 individuals are self-isolating at home in McLean County and there is currently only one individual who is hospitalized.

Over 32,800 tests have been taken thus far, bringing the cumulative positivity rate to 2.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.9% through Wednesday.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said county residents can take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, such as washing hands, watching distance, and wearing face coverings.

“COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person,” McKnight said.

“An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick. To lower your risk of infection, avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people nearby, and close-contact settings. If you have been identified as a close contact to someone that has tested positive it is important to complete the full 14-day quarantine. You cannot test your way out of quarantine. The test only shows if you were COVID negative or positive on the day it was collected. It can take 2-14 days after exposure to develop symptoms.”

