McLean County COVID-19 update: 21 new cases

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, another decrease in cases compared to Thursday’s update.

The update puts the total number of cases in the county at 893 with 16 deaths. The majority of Friday’s cases came from people in their 20s.

202 individuals are currently self-isolating at home. Three individuals are currently hospitalized with no one in intensive care. 672 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The age breakdowns for the new cases:

1-9 years — 0

10s — 1

20s — 14

30s — 4

40s — 1

50s — 1

60s — 0

Over 38,400 tests have been taken, creating a cumulative positivity rate of 2.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.6% through Thursday.

