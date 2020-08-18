McLean County COVID-19 update: 3 new cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19.

This puts the total number of cases in the county at 779 with 16 deaths.

137 individuals are currently isolating at home. Four individuals are currently hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care. 622 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The county reported nearly 100 new cases of COVID last week and averaged over 100 active cases each day. Over 36,500 tests have been taken, creating a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.0% through Monday.

McLean County Health Department is discouraging holding or attending large gatherings, which are a high risk for spreading the virus.

“Parties and gatherings are not just a threat for those present,” McKnight said.

“Anyone could unknowingly spread the virus to friends, family, or co-workers who are more vulnerable. A person can infect another person up to 48 hours before they exhibit any symptoms. Asymptomatic individuals, or those who never develop symptoms despite testing positive, can also infect others. Roughly 7% of McLean County’s COVID cases have been asymptomatic throughout their isolation.”

