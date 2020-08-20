McLean County COVID-19 update: 42 new cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, a small decrease in cases compared to Wednesday’s update.

The update puts the total number of cases in the county at 872 with 16 deaths. Most of Thursday’s cases came from people in their 20s.

188 individuals are currently self-isolating at home. Four individuals are currently hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care. 664 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The age breakdowns for the new cases:

1-9 years — 1

10s — 9

20s — 19

30s — 3

40s — 1

50s — 5

60s — 4

The county reported nearly 100 new cases of COVID last week and averaged over 100 active cases each day. Over 38,000 tests have been taken, creating a cumulative positivity rate of 2.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.3% through Wednesday.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said it is vital to prioritize public health prevention practices that lower the risk of becoming infected or infecting others.

“It’s about your own health, and it’s also about the health of those around you that you might infect unknowingly,” McKnight said. “That individual could be your friend; your parent or grandparent; or another member of the public that might be more vulnerable to severe complications from the virus.”

The McLean County Health Department continues to discourage holding or attending large in-person gatherings.

