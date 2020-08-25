McLean County COVID-19 update: 43 new cases, 7-day rolling positivity rate rising

MCLEAN COUNTY (WMBD) — Tuesday’s McLean County COVID-19 update showed 43 new cases with a significant rise in the rolling 7-day positivity rate, meaning mitigation efforts may be implemented if those numbers continue to rise.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases sits at 1,186 with 16 deaths.

439 individuals are self-isolating at home while four individuals are hospitalized. 727 individuals were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The age breakdowns for the new cases:

1-9yrs — 1

18-19 — 11

20s — 20

30s — 7

40s — 1

70s — 1

80s — 2

Over 40,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.9%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.4% through Monday.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said the last seven months have been a stressful time for people and communities coping with uncertainties and change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fear and anxiety about a disease can lead to social stigma, which is negative attitudes and beliefs toward people, places, or things,” McKnight said.

“Stigma can lead to labeling, stereotyping, and other negative behaviors toward others. Stigma can be heightened by insufficient knowledge about how COVID-19 is transmitted and treated, and how to prevent infection. Stigma can drive people away from getting screened, tested, and quarantined, which are important tools to help us control the spread of the virus.”

She said the community can help prevent stigma by:

Maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of those seeking healthcare and those who may be part of any contact investigation

Correcting negative language that can cause stigma by sharing accurate information about how the virus spreads

Supporting our healthcare workers, responders, and others working on the front lines

Promoting resources for mental health or other social support services for people who have experienced stigma or may need assistance

McKnight noted that the next three-to-four weeks will be crucial for the community to respond strongly to the rise in cases and the 7-day rolling positivity. She said the department’s capacity to investigate active cases and provide contact tracing in a timely manner has been impacted by the rapid increase in active cases.

Those currently with COVID-19 are advised to stay home and isolate. Those that had the virus can be around others after:

10 days since symptoms first appeared and

24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving**Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation​

