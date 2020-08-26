McLean County COVID-19 update: 50 new cases, positivity rates rise

Coronavirus disease and flu outbreak or coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous viral strain case as a pandemic medical health risk concept with dangerous cells as a 3D render

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday’s McLean County COVID-19 update shows 50 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the county’s total to 1,236 cases with 16 deaths.

450 individuals are self-isolating at home while four are currently hospitalized. 766 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

With over 41,700 tests, the cumulative positivity rate in the county is 3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.2% through Tuesday.

The age breakdowns for the new cases:

1-9 years –2

18-19 — 15

20s — 28

30s — 1

40s — 4

The McLean County Health Department said they are monitoring several key indicators that measure the health burden of COVID-19 and capture the county’s ability to respond.

Those target indicators include new cases, number of deaths, positivity rates, testing, and hospital availability. Those metrics are updated weekly on Fridays and are based on data from Sunday to Saturday of the previous week. That data can be found here.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said increasing numbers may lead to tighter restrictions on the county.

“We have been keeping a close eye on these data indicators and sharing situational updates with our local leaders to help them make informed decisions about when it might be appropriate to implement additional precautions,” McKnight said.

She said residents can use the data to help inform choices about personal and family gatherings as well as what activities they choose to do.

“For example, if the local area is currently in the warning level, some questions you should consider include: Should I still attend or host a gathering? Are there additional precautions I should take given my personal/family health risks? Should I wait to dine out or go to a movie?” McKnight asked.

The Department and Chestnut Health Systems mobile COVID testing will be setting up in Heyworth from 9:00 a.m. until Thursday afternoon Drive-through and walk-up testing will be available in the parking lot of the Randolph Township Fire District at 103 S. Buchanan in Heyworth unless there is inclement weather.

The testing site uses the self-administered nasal swab tests, with each person self-swabbing as instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member. Staff cannot assist with the self-swabbing process.

