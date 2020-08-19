McLean County COVID-19 update: 51 new cases, mostly young people

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, a significant increase compared to Tuesday’s update. Most of the cases come from either preteens or teenagers.

This puts the total number of cases in the county at 830 with 16 deaths. Most of Wednesday’s cases came from the age group in their 10s, meaning the majority of those that contracted the virus are young individuals or teenagers.

155 individuals are currently isolating at home. Four individuals are currently hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care. 655 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The age breakdowns for the new cases:

1-9 years — 1

10s — 26

20s — 13

30s — 4

40s — 1

50s — 5

70s — 1

The county reported nearly 100 new cases of COVID last week and averaged over 100 active cases each day. Over 37,000 tests have been taken, creating a cumulative positivity rate of 2.2%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.7% through Tuesday.

McLean County Health Department continues to discourage holding or attending large gatherings, which are a high risk for spreading the virus.

“Even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus, and some may even need to be hospitalized,” McKnight said.

“Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.”

