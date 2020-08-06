McLean County COVID-19 update reporting 15 new cases

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 598, and 15 deaths.

There are currently 99 individuals self-isolating in McLean County and there is currently only one individual who is hospitalized.

483 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

Over 28,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%.

