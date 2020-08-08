McLean County COVID-19 update reports 28 new cases

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department officials reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 636.

Officials said 120 individuals are isolating at home while one is hospitalized. They said 500 individuals were released from isolation and are considered recovered. They said the cumulative positivity rate is 2.2% while the rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.1% through Friday.

Collectively, there are 15 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

More than 29,400 tests have been taken overall, officials say, and over 4,300 of those tests occurred during the first week of August. Officials said the county is seeing increases in active case numbers and a rising positivity rate.

According to Friday’s update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the county-level metrics indicated McLean County was in the warning level for new cases reported from July 26-Aug. 1.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said residents should monitor how they are responding to the stress of COVID-19.

“How someone responds to stress can depend on your background, your social support from family or friends, your financial situation, your health and emotional background, the community you live in, and many other factors,” McKnight said. “Fear, uncertainty, and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.”

McKnight said taking care of friends and family can be a stress reliever, but it should be balanced with self-care.

“Take care of your mental health,” McKnight said. “Know what to do if you are sick and are concerned about COVID-19. Contact a health professional before you start any self-treatment for COVID-19. Know where and how to get treatment and other support services and resources, including counseling or therapy (in person or through telehealth services).”

McKnight also said residents should take care of their emotional health to help them think clearly and react to urgent needs that can protect them and their family.

“Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media,” McKnight said. “Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting. Knowing the facts about COVID-19 and stopping the spread of rumors can help reduce stress and stigma. Understanding the risk to yourself and people you care about can help you connect with others and make an outbreak less stressful.”

Lastly, McKnight reminded residents not to ignore their physical health and to stay connected with loved ones and the community.

“Take care of your body,” she said. “Take time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy. Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, consider connecting online, through social media, or by phone or mail. Helping others cope with their stress by providing social support, respect, and compassion can also make your community stronger.”

McKnight said washing hands, watching distance, and wearing face coverings are simple measures the community can take to keep everyone safe.

