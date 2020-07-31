McLean County COVID-19 update shows 9 new cases

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — 9 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County Friday.

The additional 9 cases put the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 513 with 15 deaths. 83 individuals are isolating at home and three are hospitalized. 412 residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

County officials have conducted more than 24,000 tests for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 1.8% through Tuesday.

McLean County Health Department is monitoring local risk metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to determine if the county is meeting or exceeding thresholds for certain target indicators. The target indicators include:

new cases

number of deaths

positivity rates

testing

hospital availability

These data indicators can help local leaders, businesses, and local health departments make informed decisions about when it might be appropriate to implement additional precautions.

Individuals, families, and community groups can use these indicators to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.

The metrics are being updated weekly on Fridays and are based on data from Sunday-Saturday of the previous week. This week, IDPH reported 11 counties in Illinois at a warning level. The metrics can be found here.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county is at a critical point in their response to the COVID pandemic.

“To keep our county moving forward and to keep our economy open it is going to take a community effort,” McKnight said. “We all need to continue working together and doing what we can to protect our friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers. Washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep our community safe and moving in the right direction.

Nearly 50% of the total COVD-19 cases in McLean County were reported in July, with an average of nine new cases reported daily this month. Trends in McLean County reflect what is being seen across the state with many recent cases related to social gatherings and household contact with someone who is COVID positive.

McLean County Health Department has also seen an increase in active cases in isolation in July with an average of 57, while there were around 15 on average in June. Staff doing contact tracing have also noted an increase in contacts for each of the active cases being monitored, which is a marked change since entering Phase 4 at the end of June.

