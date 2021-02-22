McLean County COVID-19 vaccine delivery delayed, clinics scheduled for next week

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to the McLean Health Department, more than 27,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

The McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center have four second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for next week.

However, McLean County Health Department said is still awaiting delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was delayed due to winter weather last week.

According to the health department, if any of these clinics need to be canceled, the patients will be notified.

People who were scheduled for the second-dose clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, February 19 will be contacted to reschedule their appointment via the email used to schedule their first-dose.

If a person’s first-dose appointment was scheduled using the Health Department’s call center, they will be contacted via the call center to reschedule when the vaccine is received.

MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center second dose Clinics currently scheduled for next week are:

Tuesday, February 23, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Wednesday, February 24, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Thursday, February 25, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Friday, February 26, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents, due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine.

COVID-19 case update

The McLean County Health Department is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19, this brings the total number of cases in the county to 14,382.

As of Monday, 21 McLean County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, 195 people are isolating at home, and 13,996 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered from the virus.

The department also reports more than 236,900 tests to have been resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.8%.

The McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is unavailable at this time.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in McLean County is 170.