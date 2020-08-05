McLean County Fair Food Fest still on despite COVID-19; Opens Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite COVID-19 forcing organizers to cancel the McLean County Fair, leaders have opted to keep the fair’s food fest this year, with a few changes.

County health officials have given them guidelines, in order to keep you safe, such as requiring seating be limited, and placing a cap on the amount of people allowed on the grounds at one time.

Leaders say they understand it will look and feel a lot different, but they’re excited they were able to keep a McLean County tradition alive.

“It was exciting for us,” said Mike Swartz, Fair Manager. “We are trying to take all precaution to keep them safe. If they don’t feel safe we’d say don’t come out, but we are going to include social distancing, we are asking everyone to wear a face masks the entire time they are here, except for when they are eating.”

The food fair starts Wednesday and ends on Sunday.

It’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.