McLean County getting more vaccine doses; people encouraged to book appointments

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County’s Health Department announcing an expansion into Phase 1B plus, making more people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines at county clinics Monday, March 16.

People in McLean County are encouraged to take advantage of easier access to COVID-19 vaccination appointments within the county. The public affairs coordinator for the health department Marianne Manko said it’s thanks to the help from the Illinois National Guard.

“We brought in the Illinois National Guard, and now we can do up to 4,600 vaccines per day,” Manko said.

The clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington is now able to get both first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations into the arms of more residents. Manko encourages anyone in Phase 1A, 1B, or 1B plus to sign up now.

“Now the vaccine is plentiful and we have appointments here and we want to fill them up and we want to make sure we continue to get larger and larger shipments of that vaccine coming into McLean County,” Manko said.

Since last week, National Guard soldiers and airmen have been assisting people at the clinic as soon as they walk through the doors, some even administering shots. Master Sgt. Ben Klekamp said not only the medics are giving shots, but all Guardsmen and women are also trained to answer the call.

“We have to be ready at a moment’s notice, things like COVID-19, it didn’t happen overnight, but we’re always ready and always prepared to help out,” Klekamp said.

Currently, appointments are for anyone 65 or older, essential workers, and now anyone with serious underlying health conditions. An unnamed McClean County man told WMBD he got the shot because of the virus’s deadly toll.

“I got my first dose and I’ll be honest, I hate shots,” the man said. “But, the lady did a wonderful job. I felt a prick, but that’s nothing and I feel very fine.”

He also said those who are against vaccines or are hesitant to get them are “foolish” and they should reconsider.

“COVID is here to stay, protect yourself.”

Appointments have filled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but there are still timeslots available for Wednesday.

Reserve your spot for a shot at the county health department’s website.