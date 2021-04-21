McLean County Health Department offering evening and drive-through vaccination clinics

FILE – In this an. 24, 2021, file photo, people stand near a sign as they wait in line to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Scientists say it’s still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirely. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in the twin cities will have a new option for getting the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the health department.

Thursday, April 29, from 4:30-7 p.m., a clinic wil be held at the Grossinger Motors Arena.

A drive-through clinic will be held Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Midwest Food Bank in Normal.

“This vaccine is the most important tool we have to stop the spread of this virus. We must accommodate all McLean County residents by removing as many barriers to the vaccine as possible,” said MCHD spokesperson, Marianne Manko.

All clinics will be by appointment only. Registration will open Thursday, April 22, at 11 a.m. and can be done here.

Those who receive a vaccine that requires a second-dose will have the opportunity to return to the same clinic for their scheduled second-dose on the recommended date. The MCHD highly recommends participants pre-plan for a second-dose clinic to ensure availability.

For those receiving the Moderna vaccine, second-dose vaccines will be scheduled at the same clinic 28 days later. For those receiving Pfizer, second-dose vaccines will be scheduled at the same clinic 21 days later.