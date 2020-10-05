McLean County Health Department Reports: 19 new COVID-19 cases, more than 3,400 total

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department Monday reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,424.
According to the report, 202 people are isolating at home, eight are being treated at a local hospital, with two in ICU. The health department says 3,191 people considered recovered.
The death toll remains at 23.
