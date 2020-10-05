McLean County Health Department Reports: 19 new COVID-19 cases, more than 3,400 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department Monday reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,424.

According to the report, 202 people are isolating at home, eight are being treated at a local hospital, with two in ICU. The health department says 3,191 people considered recovered.

The death toll remains at 23.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News