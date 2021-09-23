McLean County Health Department reports 49 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 21,793.

Currently, 469 people are isolating at home, and 21,036 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 482,200 tests have been administered, resulting in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.8% through Wednesday, Sept. 22.

There are 33 McLean County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 30 patients at McLean County hospitals. The McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use and 94% of total beds in use.

There have been a total of 255 COVID-19 related deaths in McLean County, however, COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur.

Approximately 184,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 53.71% of the population are fully vaccinated. Currently, 54.74% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC tracker, McLean County is experiencing high community transmission based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (273.44 per 100,000) of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Sept. 21.

McLean County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics: