McLean County Health Department rolls out COVID-19 vaccine scheduler

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials with the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) are making the process of registering for a COVID-19 vaccine online more user-friendly.

In a press release, Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said staff members added instructional steps onto the health department’s website to help residents schedule vaccine clinic appointments online.

“Even the most computer-savvy people are going to have questions about a new scheduling system and process,” McKnight said. “The registration process asks for your name, date of birth, address, phone number, and email address. If you did not enter this information and didn’t receive an email with a confirmation code for your appointment, you have not registered for the clinic.”

MCHD Public Affairs Coordinator Marianne Manko said those who register online for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointment on the health department’s website should get an email confirming their order.

“On Wednesday, Feb. 3, we vaccinated approximately 600 residents who successfully completed the new appointment process and received confirmation tickets with unique confirmation codes,” Manko said. “However, we did have some residents who showed-up for vaccinations believing they had appointments when, in fact, they didn’t complete the registration proves. Thankfully, we were made aware of this immediately and are taking additional measures.”

To help improve the scheduling process, MCHD started using the EMTrack system, a service provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health for their COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The system aims to give residents clarity and reassurance while successfully booking their vaccine appointment before the next online registration period begins. EMTrack provides clear information on what residents booking their appointment online can expect during the registration process.

Booking appointments will remain in place for the time being since MCHD’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited.