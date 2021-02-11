McLean County Health Officials: Demand outweighs supply for COVID-19 vaccines

'Everyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to receive one when the vaccine is more readily available'

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is following the CDC’s guidelines for vaccinations, but said it has more people who want the vaccine than it has doses available.

Vaccine availability has not increased, and the McLean County Health Department has not been made aware to expect an increase in the immediate future, according to a press release. The MCHD is still working to vaccinate those eligible in Phase 1a and Phase 1b.

“Although individuals may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we expect that the demand for the vaccine will continue to far outweigh the supply and thank the public for their continued patience. Everyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to receive one when the vaccine is more readily available,” according to a press release.

Individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B are currently eligible to receive the vaccine when it is available.

Phase 1A: health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: persons aged ≥65 years and non–health care frontline essential workers

Health department officials also announced that due to a laboratory error, a batch of previously captured test results has been removed from both the statewide and McLean County totals due to false positives.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is currently reviewing the situation.

All individuals affected by this laboratory error have been contacted and guidance from the IDPH was followed for additional testing when necessary.

After preliminary data cleanup to remove those tests determined by the IDPH to be false positives, the total of probable and confirmed cases is 14,153.

Yesterday, the Governor announced the planned expansion of Phase1B eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which will be effective on Feb. 25 to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC.

MCHD/Carle BroMenn Medical Center Scheduled clinics for this week and next:

Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Friday, Feb. 12, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents, currently eligible for their first dose of vaccine

Tues, Feb. 16, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine and a limited number of first doses

Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents currently eligible for their first dose of vaccine

Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean county residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Friday, Feb. 19, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Appointments are required for vaccine clinics at this time and must be made through the health department’s website.

The McLean County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center is available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at (309) 888-5600 to assist individuals without access to a computer to schedule vaccine clinics when appointments are available.

Additionally, the McLean County Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 11.

At this time, 306 individuals are isolating at home and 13,672 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 227,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through Feb. 10.

Currently, 15 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use, and 19 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.