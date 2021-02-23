McLean County health officials announce new dates for previously canceled vaccine clinics

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Delayed COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the McLean County Health Department Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The department is now scheduling clinics for second doses for people who had to cancel last week due to winter weather and weather-related shipping delays.

Appointments canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the weather have been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Grossinger Motors Arena.

Appointments canceled on Friday, Feb. 19 due to delayed vaccine shipments have been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at the Grossinger Motors Arena.

Individuals will be rescheduled in the same time slot as their original appointment on the new clinic dates.

This information has been emailed to all those affected by the appointment changes to the email address used when they originally registered.

No further action is needed to confirm a rescheduled appointment. The email includes instructions on how to reschedule the appointment should there be a conflict.