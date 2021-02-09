McLean County health officials report 39 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases in the county to 14,157 and deaths to 160.

The eight additional COVID-related deaths include a female in her 50s not associated with long-term care as well as one female in her 80s, a female in her 90s, and five males in their 90s who were all associated with long-term care facilities.

At this time 314 individuals are isolating at home and 13,665 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 224,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.2% through Feb. 8.

Currently, 18 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 54% of ICU beds in use, 74% of total beds in use and seventeen patients hospitalized for COVID-19.