McLean County meeting metrics to relax Tier 3 mitigations

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Region 2 is meeting the metrics for Tier 3 mitigations to be relaxed, despite announcing 129 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Region 2 has had 11 consecutive days under 12%, ICU and hospital bed availability for three days and a declining seven day average in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

A region must experience three metrics to transition to Tier 2 mitigations:

  • Less than 12 percent positivity rate for three consecutive days
  • Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability
  • Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days

The current rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10%. 37 McLean County residents are hospitalized and 65% of ICU beds are in use. 86% of total hospital beds are in use and 44 are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

At this time, 950 individuals are isolating at home and 10,917 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

There have been 113 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. 

