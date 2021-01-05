McLean County meeting metrics to relax Tier 3 mitigations

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Region 2 is meeting the metrics for Tier 3 mitigations to be relaxed, despite announcing 129 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Region 2 has had 11 consecutive days under 12%, ICU and hospital bed availability for three days and a declining seven day average in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
A region must experience three metrics to transition to Tier 2 mitigations:
- Less than 12 percent positivity rate for three consecutive days
- Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability
- Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days
The current rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10%. 37 McLean County residents are hospitalized and 65% of ICU beds are in use. 86% of total hospital beds are in use and 44 are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.
At this time, 950 individuals are isolating at home and 10,917 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
There have been 113 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.
