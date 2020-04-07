Closings
McLean County now reporting more than 60 cases

Coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 14 more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 62.

Officials said that of the 62 cases, 31 people are isolating at home and six are hospitalized, of those two are currently in the ICU. Twenty-three people have fully recovered, and there have not been any additional deaths, other than the two reported.

The COVID-19 testing center at the McLean County Fairgrounds remains open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and has loosened the criteria to include more than just essential workers.

