McLean County on track to receive more vaccine doses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 75 new cases of coronavirus.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding Tier 3 mitigations and vaccine distribution.

She said the county received some unused vaccine doses from a surrounding county, all of which were distributed to local hospitals. McLean County was not on the list to receive vaccines with the first shipments.

McKnight said she is still working with local hospitals on vaccine distribution plans for frontline healthcare workers in Priority Group 1a as the first shipment arrives. She said because the vaccine will be limited, it will most likely take several weeks before everyone in Priority Group 1a receives a vaccine and potentially months before the vaccine is available in the community.

A region must experience three metrics to transition to Tier 2 mitigations:

Less than 12 percent positivity rate for three consecutive days

Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability

Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days

As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, this is where McLean County stands:

Percent positivity for three consecutive days – 9 consecutive days under 12% (7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at 9.7% .

(7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at . ICU and hospital bed availability for 3 consecutive days – 19.9% ICU beds and 24.1% med/surg beds – ICU — 3 Consecutive Days over 20% and Med/Surg Beds- 11 Consecutive Days over 20% . —The county meets this metric.

– . —The county meets this metric. Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 of the last 10 days – 6 days of COVID-19 hospitalized patient decreases. – The county meets this metric.

The report showed 1,037 people are isolating at home and 18 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 9,711 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

McKnight said local hospitals reported 88% of ICU beds in use and 83% of total beds in use.

More than 168,400 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.9% through Monday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,851 confirmed and probable cases with 85 deaths.